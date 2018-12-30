Eagles do their part, getting 24-0 win

AP

The Eagles did their part, shutting out Washington 24-0. They now await word from Minnesota if the Bears can hold on and from their medical staff about the condition of Nick Foles.

Foles’ injury put a damper on what should have been a celebration.

He was injured on a fourth quarter sack by Ryan Kerrigan. Foles stayed in for one more play before leaving for the locker room with a chest injury.

Foles was hit in the chest by Jadeveon Clowney late in last week’s victory over the Texans.

Foles tied an NFL record for consecutive completions with 25 Sunday, and he finished 28-of-33 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles and threw a 22-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor, who also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Foles.

Washington finished with only 89 yards and eight first downs and didn’t come close to threatening to score until reaching the Philadelphia 32 on its final drive. Josh Johnson completed 12 of 27 passes for 91 yards and an interception, and Adrian Peterson gained no yards on four carries.

Fletcher Cox made three sacks of Johnson and forced a fumble.