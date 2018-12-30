Eagles finally on board, up 3-0

AP

Washington isn’t making this easy for the Eagles, who lead 3-0 after the first quarter.

Washington safety Deshazor Everett intercepted Nick Foles at the Washington 7-yard line with the Eagles driving. It also has forced a three-and-out.

The Eagles, though, finally got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. Foles went 7-for-7 for 50 yards on the 11-play, 64-yard drive.

Washington has struggled on offense with Josh Johnson at quarterback. It had only 2 yards in the first quarter.

Johnson went 1-for-6 for 7 yards in the first period. Adrian Peterson had two carries for minus-5 yards as the Eagles loaded up to stop the run.

Foles went 9-of-12 for 81 yards and the interception in the first quarter.