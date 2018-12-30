Eagles taking care of business, watching scoreboard

AP

The Eagles like what’s going on so far today.

They have a 10-0 halftime lead on Washington.

Not only does Philadelphia have to win, but it has to have the Vikings lose. So far, so good. Chicago leads Minnesota 13-0.

The Eagles defense has dominated, with Washington getting only two first downs and 30 yards. Rasul Douglas had an interception of Josh Johnson, who is 3-of-10 for 24 yards.

Adrian Peterson has lost 4 yards on three carries.

Washington safety Deshazor Everett intercepted Nick Foles at the Washington 7-yard line with the Eagles driving, and the Eagles settled for a red-zone field goal.

But Philadelphia finally got in the end zone with 30 seconds remaining in the half on a 2-yard pass from Foles to Alshon Jeffery.

Foles has completed 19 of 22 passes for 143 yards.

Wendell Smallwood has four carries for 34 yards.