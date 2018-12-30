Eric Berry inactive for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have kept Eric Berry on a pitch count the last two weeks.

For the regular season finale, they’re keeping him in the bullpen.

The Chiefs have deactivated the veteran safety, who played a half against the Chargers and then into the second half last week against the Seahawks. He’s been limited in what he can do because of a heel injury, and they’ve been extremely careful with him with an eye toward the playoffs.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are wide receiver Sammy Watkins, offensive linemen Kahlil McKenzie and Jimmy Murray, running back Spencer Ware, tight end Deon Yelder, and outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon

For the Raiders, the following players are inactive: Defensive back Rico Gafford, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, cornerback Montrel Meander, tackle Justin Murray, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, tackle Denver Kirkland, and tight end Paul Butler.