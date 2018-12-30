Eric Ebron, T.Y. Hilton active for Colts

Getty Images

Word late in the week was that the Colts were optimistic that tight end Eric Ebron would be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play against the Titans on Sunday night.

That optimism was well placed. Ebron is active for the Colts as they try to pull off a win that would put them in the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton joined Ebron in the group of players listed as questionable on Friday and he joined Ebron with optimism about his ability to play despite an ankle injury. He’ll also join Ebron in the lineup in Tennessee, so Andrew Luck will have two of his favorite targets in their biggest game of the year.

Safety Clayton Geathers was also listed as questionable, but he won’t be in the lineup. Offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark, cornerback Jalen Collins, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Ahmad Thomas and running back Jonathan Williams are also out for Indy.