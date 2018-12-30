Eric Weddle to “do something nice” for teammates and coaches with $1M bonus

Getty Images

Ravens safety Eric Weddle didn’t collect on a $1 million bonus in 2017 because the Ravens lost to the Bengals in Week 17 to end the season without a playoff berth, but he got another bite at the apple on Sunday.

Weddle’s contract calls for Weddle to receive the bonus if he makes the initial Pro Bowl roster and the team advances to the playoffs. The latter was in doubt late in Sunday’s game against the Browns, but linebacker C.J. Mosley picked off Baker Mayfield and the Ravens clinched the AFC North title with a 26-24 victory.

After the game, Weddle said that he’s going to spend the bonus on Mosley, the rest of the team’s players and the coaching staff.

“I’ve been thinking about it all week that if it happened, I’m going to do something nice for all my teammates and my coaches because I’m nothing without my team,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com. “As much as it’s for me and my play, my defense helped me get to where I’m at.”

Weddle and the rest of the Ravens will host the Chargers next Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. It’s not clear when Weddle will be spreading the love to his team.