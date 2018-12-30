Falcons come back to beat the Bucs

AP

If the pregame reports are to be believed, Jameis Winston will go into next season in a familiar spot — as the Buccaneers starting quarterback.

Likewise, the Bucs finished this season in a place they know all too well — last place in the NFC South.

The Falcons came back for a 34-32 win over the Bucs, improving to 7-9 in the process.

For the Bucs (5-11), it was an 11th straight season without a playoff berth, which can’t be a good sign for coach Dirk Koetter.

The Falcons got a 37-yard field goal from Matt Bryant as time expired to win the game, after a day of very little defense.

The two teams combined for 922 yards (489 for the Falcons, 433 for the Bucs), pointing to the fact that whoever had it last was the likely winner. Even if that’s relative.