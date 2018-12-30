Four fined as a result of 49ers-Bears fracas

Getty Images

Three players were ejected from last Sunday’s Bears win over the 49ers for fighting in the wake of a hit on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by 49ers safety Marcell Harris and, per multiple reports, all four of those players have been fined by the NFL.

Harris hit Trubisky after he slid to end a run in the fourth quarter of the game. He has been fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit.

The hit took place near the Bears sideline and several Bears players surrounded Harris after the play. The 49ers responded and cornerback Richard Sherman exchanged punches with Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy during the scrum. Both of them were ejected along with Bears wideout Anthony Miller.

All three were also fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness rather than the $33,425 fine for fighting stipulated by the league’s 2018 fine schedule.