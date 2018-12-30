Giants likely to keep Eli Manning around

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has one year left on his current contract. It’s looking as if the Giants will honor it.

Per multiple sources, the current thinking is that the Giants will keep the two-time Super Bowl winner around. That meshes with things that coach Pat Shurmur has said about Eli throughout the season.

The price is also right for the Giants. Eli has a salary of $11.5 million, a workout bonus of $500,000, and a roster bonus of $5 million. The roster bonus comes due on March 17, forcing the Giants to commit (or not) fairly early in the offseason.

The Giants would explore adding a young quarterback to groom behind Eli. As Eli gets closer to the end of the road, the thinking is that he would help teach a new quarterback the ropes.

For now, it looks like Eli will indeed be back for what will be year No. 16. And if he leaves it will be as a free agent; he has a no-trade clause and no intent to waive it.