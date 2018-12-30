J.J. Watt injures elbow but says “you can cut it off and still play”

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt injured his right elbow in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars, but Watt insists he will be good to go for the postseason.

With 1:46 remaining until halftime, Watt sacked Blake Bortles for an 8-yard loss and forced a fumble the Jaguars recovered. Watt wore a brace on his elbow after that.

He will undergo further medical testing Monday.

“On the sack-fumble, my arm just got jacked up in a couple different directions,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “X-ray was fine. I’ll get it checked out a little bit more tomorrow.

“You can cut it off and still play.”

The Texans won the AFC South on Sunday by holding the Jaguars to 119 total yards in a 20-3 win. Watt had 1.5 sacks, four tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.