Jadeveon Clowney fined $40,110 for hit on Nick Foles

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was flagged for roughing Eagles quarterback Nick Foles late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game on a drive that would end with Jake Elliott‘s game-winning field goal.

Clowney said after the game that he thought it was a “good, clean hit,” but his coach Bill O’Brien didn’t share that opinion and the league also disagreed with the player. PFT has confirmed that Clowney was fined $40,110 for the hit.

Clowney was fined $20,054 for a hit on Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 15, which is why he’s been hit with such a sizable fine this time.

A pair of Eagles defensive backs were also fined for infractions during the game. Tre Sullivan and Cre'von LeBlanc were each fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.