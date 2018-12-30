Getty Images

Immediately after Saturday’s win over Michigan in the Corporations Will Continue To Control The World Until The Robot Dogs Take Over Bowl, Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor said he wasn’t sure whether he’d be heading to the draft.

And then he was.

“Not yet,” Taylor said following the 45-14 victory. “Really it’s just about, am I ready to go to the next level? I just gotta sit down with my family and talk to them.”

By Saturday night, Taylor had declared that he’s heading to the next level. And now that he has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, there’s no looking back.

Taylor is expected to be a first-round pick. Whatever round, one thing is certain: Next year, he’ll be getting paid to play football.