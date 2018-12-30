Jets fire Todd Bowles

Getty Images

On Monday, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said, “Todd Bowles is our head coach.”

On Sunday, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said, “Todd Bowles was our head coach.”

The Jets have announced that Bowles won’t return in 2019. It’s not a surprise.

PFT reported last weekend that the Jets planned to fire Bowles and pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The Jets issued a statement attempting to refute that report.

Half of it has come to fruition. Next up is whether the Jets will pursue Harbaugh.

The early buzz is that Bowles, who finishes with a record of 24-40, could resurface in Washington, as the defensive coordinator. He had been a successful defensive coach before joining the Jets.