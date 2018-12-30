Jets make mistakes, Patriots go up 21-3

Getty Images

If the Jets are going to spoil the Patriots’ hopes of earning a first round bye, they are going to have to stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Running back Elijah McGuire fumbled to give the Patriots the ball inside the 10-yard-line and defensive lineman Henry Anderson was flagged for roughing Tom Brady on a third down incompletion that would have allowed the Jets to force a field goal attempt. Tom Brady threw his third touchdown pass of the day three plays later and the Patriots now lead 21-3 in the second quarter.

Anderson’s penalty wasn’t particularly egregious, but he made unnecessary contact with Brady well after the pass had been released and it’s the kind of mental error that has been a hallmark of Todd Bowles’ time as the team’s head coach. That time is expected to end after Sunday’s game and the team isn’t making any case for another outcome.

Brady is now 14-of-19 for 140 yards and the Patriots are firmly in control with 11 minutes to go in the first half.