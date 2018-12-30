John Brown, Terrell Suggs active for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens listed five players as questionable to face the Browns on Sunday and four of them are in the lineup.

Wide receiver John Brown, linebacker Terrell Suggs, cornerback Tavon Young and defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine all got the green light to play. Guard Alex Lewis was the only member of the group to fall on the wrong side of the decision.

Brown has seen his production slow since the move to Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but all hands on deck is a good thing to have when you’re trying to nail down a division title. Suggs will be in position to play in the postseason for the ninth time if Baltimore can advance to next week.

Quarterback Robert Griffen III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, running back Buc Allen, fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard, linebacker Tim Williams and defensive tackle Zach Sieler join Lewis on the inactive list.

The only Browns player listed as questionable was center JC Tretter, but he’s in the lineup. Cornerback Denzel Ward was ruled out with a concussion and headlines an inactive group that also includes quarterback Drew Stanton, wide receiver Blake Jackson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis, offensive lineman Desmond Harrison, defensive lineman Chad Thomas and defensive lineman Carl Davis.