John Harbaugh: This is the best team I’ve ever been associated with

Getty Images

The Ravens held on for a last-minute win today that gave them the AFC North title, and afterward coach John Harbaugh credited his team for holding together through a season that didn’t always go according to plan.

Harbaugh said after the game that the 2018 Ravens are the best group of players and coaches he has ever been around, going all the way back to when he was playing Pop Warner football.

“This is the best team I’ve ever been associated with in 34 years of coaching and even back to pee-wee,” Harbaugh said. “Look at this team, this bunch of guys. This is what a real team is. This is what a real team looks like. A bunch of guys who make a team. That’s why we’re where we’re at.”

Where the Ravens are at is the playoffs, where they will take on the Chargers next week. Harbaugh thinks his guys are playing together in a way that will make them a tough opponent for anyone.