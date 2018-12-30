Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters, Michael Bennett will play

Getty Images

The Eagles will have linebacker Jordan Hicks, left tackle Jason Peters (quad), center Jason Kelce (knee) and defensive end Michael Bennett (foot). All four were listed as questionable on the Eagles’ status report Friday, but all four are active today.

Philadelphia won’t have cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) or receiver Mike Wallace (ankle).

The Eagles’ other inactives are linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back).

Washington’s inactives are defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin, hamstring), linebacker Marquis Flowers, linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), offensive lineman Zac Kerin, offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee), tight end J.P. Holtz and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion).