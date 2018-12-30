Kiko Alonso, Jordan Mills and Robert Quinn ejected in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills and Dolphins aren’t letting the lack of playoff possibilities keep them from going down swinging this season.

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso touched off a fight in the third quarter of Sunday’s game when he came in late on a sliding Josh Allen. Alonso kicked him in the head in the process and both teams came together to scuffle in the aftermath of the hit.

That scuffle led to Bills right tackle Jordan Mills and Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn being ejected from the contest as well.

It’s not the first time Alonso has made that kind of play and he notably nailed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in a 2017 game, but he was neither ejected nor suspended for that shot.

The actual game has swung back in the Bills’ favor as they scored on their first possession of the third quarter and then forced a Ryan Tannehill fumble on a Shaq Lawson sack that set up another touchdown. It’s now 28-14 in their favor with time running low in the third.