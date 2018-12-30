Kyler Murray mum on his future after end of college football season

AP

Oklahoma dug itself a deep hole on Saturday night and then tried its best to climb out of it. After the effort came up short, quarterback Kyler Murray wouldn’t say whether his football career has ended.

“I really haven’t thought about it right now,” the Heisman winner said in the locker room after the 45-34 loss, via ESPN.com.

At a time when Murray’s future has been framed as a dilemma between the Oakland A’s and the NFL draft, there’s another option that, in theory, he could pursue: Another year at Oklahoma. And one of his comments from Saturday night could be interpreted as suggesting that he’s at least considering one more season of college football.

“We’re not really satisfied,” Murray said. “This isn’t satisfying. I know it’s a great season, and we’ve got a lot to be proud about, but coming up short wasn’t the goal.”

Before the 2018 season started, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left the door open for a potential return in 2019 by Murray. After the season Murray had, Riley presumably is ready to remove the hinges.

For Murray, it would be a way to perfect his football abilities, and in turn to better evaluate whether he believes that, over the long haul, he’s better off playing football over baseball. Although, generally speaking, a pro baseball career is the more lucrative and healthy choice (see Jeff Samardzija), Murray arguably could make much more money and become a much bigger star (leading to even more money) if he chooses football, and if he becomes a short-list franchise quarterback.

Of course, the Oakland A’s may not be willing to keep waiting for a full commitment from Murray. They’ve paid him a $4.6 million signing bonus, and they allowed him to play college football this season. At some point, they’ll want his full attention and focus — and that point may be coming as soon as right now.

In the end, that could be the best way for Murray to persuade the NFL that he’s all in with football. Choose football now, pay back his bonus money, spend one more year at Oklahoma to hone his craft and prove his passion for the sport, and then perhaps become the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.