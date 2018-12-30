Leonard Williams gets whacked for more than $43,000 in fines

Getty Images

Julian Edelman wasn’t the only AFC East player to be fined for three different infractions from a Week 16 game.

According to the NFL, Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams also has received three fines for behavior in the overtime loss to the Packers.

Williams, barring a successful appeal, will pay $20,054 for unnecessary roughness arising from a hit on a quarterback, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

That’s a total of $43,449 that will come from Williams’ pockets, making an otherwise meaningless game quite meaningful for him.