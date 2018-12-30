Lions knock out Aaron Rodgers, blow out Packers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
It was an ugly season for both the Lions and the Packers, but the ending was particularly ugly in Green Bay today. For the Packers, anyway.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion early in the game and the Packers got blown out by the Lions 31-0.

Questions will be raised in Green Bay about whether Rodgers should have been playing at all. He insisted that he wanted to, but there was some sentiment that it just wasn’t worth risking him, especially when the Packers had injuries on their offensive line.

As for the Lions, today’s win doesn’t change the fact that Matt Patricia had an ugly first year as head coach. In fact, the win may even raise some questions about why the Lions couldn’t have played like this all season: The offense was opened up for downfield passing, and Matthew Stafford looked better than he has most of the year. You can argue that it’s a positive sign to win in Week 17, but you can also ask why the Lions spent so much of the season running a short-passing offense that doesn’t play to Stafford’s strengths.

Both of these teams are long since out of playoff contention, but the Lions can take some solace in the fact that they’ve dominated the Packers recently. Over the last two years the Lions are 4-0 against the Packers and have outscored them 127-51. Now the Lions will see if next year, they can win some games that actually count.

17 responses to “Lions knock out Aaron Rodgers, blow out Packers

  1. I guess you can say that for the 100th season the Packers players took it back to their roots. By that I mean they played the season like their real job is moving furniture and football was just a weekend goof.

  5. They beat an already terrible team without its best player. If they played like that all season their record would still be the same as it is today.

  8. The lions, without 3 WR’s and a RB that started the season, shot out the Packers? Sign those 2 Joes coaching the offense and defense to long term contracts now.

  11. Very pleased that this painful season is finally over.
    This is one Packer game that I won’t truly appreciate till late April.

    I’m thrilled that Green Bay is at the precipice to get this coaching search fully underway, so we can go about the business of retooling this team.
    I fully understand that this won’t be a quick turnaround and there’s much work ahead, but I’ve been pleased with what Gutekunst has done so far and I’m very excited to see what the future has in store.

    I’ll now relinquish control of this thread back to the soulless trolls, who are no doubt salivating uncontrollably over news if this game.
    Enjoy, while you still can.

  13. There’s your excuse princess Aaron for your bad game/season/team. Play the injury card to keep your hands clean and divert the attention to everyone else, but your poor leadership and overall play this year still is there no matter what drama you try to stir up.

  14. I’ve never been more eager to get to the post-season than this year, and I’ve been a fan of the Pack for 45 years. Congrats to Lions and their fans on the butt-kicking. I would think a reasonable guess would be that 40-50% of the end-of-year roster gets whacked. Actually excited about the HC selection and upcoming draft. That’s what this season has been reduced too. Deciders better get it right. Go Pack.

