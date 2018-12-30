Marcus Mariota officially out for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Titans will turn to Blaine Gabbert to lead them to a playoff spot.

Word on Sunday morning was that Marcus Mariota would not play in Sunday night’s game against the Colts because of nerve damage related to the stinger he suffered in last Saturday’s win over Washington. That became official on Sunday evening when Mariota’s name appeared on Tennessee’s list of inactive players.

Austin Davis will serve as Mariota’s backup.

The Titans ruled out linebacker Brian Orakpo on Friday. Cornerback Kenneth Durden, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker LaTroy Lewis, guard Aaron Stinnie and tackle Tyler Marz are also inactive for the Titans.