Matt Prater throws a touchdown pass as Lions have some fun in Week 17

Getty Images

The Lions and Packers are playing a meaningless game, so why not have a little fun?

That’s what the Lions did when they lined up for a field goal but snapped the ball directly to kicker Matt Prater, who threw the ball to a wide open Levine Toilolo in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was a solid throw by Prater against a Packers special teams that didn’t see it coming, and it gave the Lions a 14-0 lead.

It also raised the question of why it took until a meaningless Week 17 game for the Lions to pull out all the stops. The Lions did the same thing last year, blowing out the Packers in Week 17 and employing plenty of creative play calling in a meaningless game.

So far, Matt Patricia’s team is outplaying Joe Philbin’s team, which may give Patricia a boost at the end of a disappointing first season, and may hurt Philbin as he attempts to earn the Packers coaching job on a permanent basis.