Nick Foles: I’m sore, we’ll find out more Monday

The Eagles are headed back to the playoffs after beating Washington and getting the help they needed from the Bears, but all the news wasn’t great out for them on Sunday.

Quarterback Nick Foles had to leave the game in the fourth quarter after sustaining a chest injury on a hit by linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Multiple reports after the game indicated that the belief is that Foles suffered a bruise, but he’ll go for more tests on Monday.

“I’m sore right now,” Foles said, via Dave Weinberg of The Press of Atlantic City. “We’ll find out what’s going on tomorrow. Tomorrow’s a big day.”

Nate Sudfeld replaced Foles for the remainder of Sunday’s game.

The Eagles have not placed Carson Wentz on injured reserve, but he has neither practiced nor played since suffering a fracture in his back earlier this month.