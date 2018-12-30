Nick Foles ties NFL record with 25 consecutive completions

Getty Images

Nick Foles‘ 19th consecutive completion set a team record. His 25th tied the NFL record.

The Eagles backup quarterback, though, threw an incompletion before beginning a new streak with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor on the next play.

Foles broke Donovan McNabb’s franchise record set on Sept. 23, 2007, in a game against Detroit. He tied Philip Rivers‘ NFL record, which he set last month against the Cardinals, and that of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who completed 25 passes in a row over two games in 2015.

Foles didn’t start out hot, throwing incomplete on his first attempt and throwing a pick on his fourth.

After three quarters, Foles is 28-of-32 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Agholor’s touchdown went for 6 yards, and Alshon Jeffery has a 2-yard touchdown catch.

The Eagles lead 17-0 as Josh Johnson has an 8.2 passer rating, completing 4 of 13 passes for 31 yards and an interception.