No Xavier Rhodes for Vikings on Sunday

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have a win-and-in game against the Bears on Sunday, and the Vikings will have to do it without a key starter on defense.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes won’t play, due to a groin injury.

Rhodes had been listed as questionable. Starting linebacker Eric Kendricks also will miss the game, due to a hamstring injury.

Other Vikings listed as inactive for the showdown with the Bears include fullback C.J. Ham, receiver Chad Beebe, cornerback Marcus Sherels, defensive end Tashawn Bower, and quarterback Kyle Sloter.

The Vikings clinch a playoff berth with a win, or with an Eagles loss.