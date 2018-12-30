Panthers beating Saints 20-0, #asexpected

Getty Images

The Saints already have home field advantage in the NFC playoffs, and they’re playing like they’re just trying to get to the bye week.

The Panthers, of course, are pummeling the Saints, up 20-0 late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, their third in as many weeks, just threw a touchdown to tight end Ian Thomas. Allen has also run for a touchdown, and so has Cameron Artis-Payne.

If you think those sound like names you hear in a fourth preseason game, you’re right, as neither team appears terribly interested at the moment.

The Panthers have already pulled running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly (and center Ryan Kalil, defensive end Julius Peppers, and linebacker Thomas Davis can’t be far behind).

They’re trying (I guess) to snap a seven-game losing streak, and so far it seems to be working.