Panthers sit Devin Funchess for Week 17

Getty Images

The expectation is that wide receiver Devin Funchess will be moving on from Carolina this offseason and the parting got off to an early start on Sunday.

Funchess is a healthy scratch for the Panthers for their Week 17 matchup against the Saints. It’s the second game he’ll miss this season and the third he’ll miss since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Funchess had already seen his playing time drop as the Panthers’ season swirled down the drain. He’ll move into the offseason with 161 catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Panthers will be giving undrafted rookie Kyle Allen his first NFL start on Sunday. Curtis Samuel, D.J. Moore, Jarius Wright, Torrey Smith and Mose Frazier will be his targets at wideout.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that Teddy Bridgewater would start at quarterback. Drew Brees is joined on the inactive list by running back Alvin Kamara as the Saints move toward the postseason.