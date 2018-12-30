Patriots cruise past Jets, wait to see if they’re No. 1

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2018, 3:58 PM EST
The Patriots took care of what they needed to do to get a first round bye on Sunday and now they’ll sit back to see how things play out in the AFC West.

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in the first half, added a fourth in the fourth quarter and the Patriots defense made life miserable for Sam Darnold in a 38-3 victory. The win ensures the Patriots can finish no lower than No. 2 in the AFC and they can move up to the top spot in the event that the Chiefs and Chargers both lose later in the day.

Whether that happens or not, the Patriots can feel better about the overall state of the offense than they did after beating Buffalo last week. Brady missed a few throws on Sunday, but was sharper than he was against the Bills and wound up 21-of-30 for 226 yards. That effort was balanced by 132 rushing yards as the Patriots didn’t lack for ways to move the ball on Sunday.

The same can’t be said of the Jets, who missed wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse as they tried to attack New England’s defense. Darnold was 16-of-28 for 167 yards and got sacked four times, including one that saw Adam Butler strip the ball for a Kyle Van Noy touchdown return.

Darnold’s rookie season showed enough promise that you’d imagine he’ll have many more games against the Patriots in the future. The expectation is that someone other than Todd Bowles will be calling the shots in those contests and it’s probably a good bet that Bowles’ replacement will be chosen with Darnold’s development in mind.

That move will have relevance for the Patriots in the future. In the present, they’ll be waiting to find out where they fit in the conference’s playoff picture.

  3. Pats were running no huddle offense in the 4th qtr up 28-3. Classy.
    That team deserves every bit of mediocrity coming their way when the cheat coach and crybaby QB retire in the near future

  5. Best performance from Brady this year especially on deep balls to Edelman. Run game was great at the end and the defense forced turnovers and even put points on the board. Time to see what the Ravens, Chiefs, and Chargers do.

  8. spillertime21 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    😭😭😭😭

  9. Interesting to see Brady congratulate Walt Coleman after the game. I guess he is retiring.

    Thank you Walt! 🙂

  10. No matter how you cut it and even considering the opponent Brady still looked sharp as hell today. The only criticism I would have is when he missed those two easy “bunny” passes in a row but then after that he made a perfect throw to hit a really tough one, and on the run too. I guess the predictions of his demise were a bit premature.

    Gronk also had a good game. Every time he drew coverage Brady hit other receivers that left open and as every time they would move the coverage back to the other receivers the Gronk would beat his single and make a play. Final stats were dictated by game flow but he looked good and did everything needed.

  12. It is such a pleasure to watch Brady still killing it at 41 years old! We New England fans have been so spoiled for a long time now. Even if the Patriots don’t get to another Super Bowl, I am very grateful to have been here to watch the Brady/Belichick era. I’ve been a New England fan for 52 years and will never see anything like this again in my lifetime.

  14. That call negating Gronks big gainer was horrendous.

    But I thought the Patriots only win with help from the refs or something. 🤔

  15. spillertime21 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    Agreed. Letting the game end 28-3 would have been trolling. So decent of them to get that score moved out first. Deginately classy.

  16. spillertime21 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    yes, god forbid they practice live game sequences for the postseason upcoming, you sniveling 5th place millennial

  17. Hard to believe that 2 weeks ago I was at the last bar one Rt1s and it looked like this team was a reach to make the playoffs. I hope a couple of the fins fans I chatted with are reading. What a difference a fortnight makes.

  18. Patsies would be VERY lucky to even be a playoff road team if they had any competition in their division. But, of course, a week off and home-field handed to them again. Year after year. What a joke.

