Patriots lose Devin McCourty to head injury, remain firmly in control

Getty Images

The Patriots are close enough to sewing up their first round bye that keeping players healthy will be a top priority, especially now that they’ve seen a key defensive starter head to the locker room.

Safety Devin McCourty was taken to the locker room for a head injury evaluation after getting hurt on a run by Jets running back Trenton Cannon in the third quarter. McCourty’s return is called questionable, but there would seem to be little reason for him to return even if cleared.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler stripped Sam Darnold a couple of plays later and linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned the fumble 46 yards for a touchdown. The score stretched the lead to 28-3 and the Patriots stopped the Jets on a fourth down inside the 10-yard-line for the second time on Sunday to keep the lead at 25 points a few minutes later.

The Patriots would need losses from the Chiefs and Chargers to move up to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.