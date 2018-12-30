Patriots take 21-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots are 30 minutes away from a playoff bye and a shot at grabbing the top seed in the AFC.

They only need a win to ensure the No. 2 seed and they are up 21-3 over the Jets after the first half of play at Gillette Stadium. They’ll need the win and losses by both the Chiefs and Chargers in order to set up a playoff schedule that won’t require them to play a road game.

Tom Brady has thrown three touchdown passes to three different players and he’s hooked up with seven different receivers overall on his way to going 16-of-22 for 165 yards. Sony Michel and James White have added 56 yards on 10 carries and the Patriots offense has the balance it was missing a week ago.

The Jets have put together two drives into New England territory, but settled for a field goal on the first and saw the second end when Sam Darnold‘s fourth down pass to Robby Anderson into the end zone fell incomplete. Darnold is 7-of-13 for 81 yards in his first career game against the AFC East champions and also leads the team in rushing thanks to a 28-yard scramble.