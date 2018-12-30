Patriots up 7-0 in bid for playoff bye

Getty Images

The Patriots’ bid for a bye in the first round of the playoffs is off to a good start.

James White caught a short pass from Tom Brady and took it into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown that put the Patriots up 7-0 over the Jets with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive that saw Brady go 6-for-6 while connecting with five different receivers. Brady is 8-of-9 for 72 yards overall against a Jets secondary that’s without cornerback Trumaine Johnson after the team made Johnson a healthy scratch after he reportedly missed meetings and practice time this week.

The Jets went three and out on their first drive and have now gone 23 straight games without scoring a touchdown on their first offensive possession of a game.