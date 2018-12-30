Rams clinch No. 2 seed with dominating win

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2018, 7:42 PM EST
There was never a doubt.

The Rams led the 49ers from start to finish, earning the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye that goes with it. Los Angeles got four takeaways and receivers Josh Reynolds and Brandin Cooks each scored twice in the Rams’ 48-32 win.

With the game in hand, Jared Goff left before the third quarter even was finished. He went 15-of-26 for 199 yards and four touchdowns.

It was a fun day for Los Angeles.

The Rams didn’t miss Todd Gurley as C.J. Anderson filled in admirably a second consecutive week. Anderson, who had 20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown last week, gained 132 yards and scored a touchdown on 23 carries against the 49ers.

Cory Littleton had two interceptions, the second of which he returned for a 19-yard touchdown. Blake Countess also had a pick.

Aaron Donald had one sack, giving him 20.5 for the season.

To their credit, the 49ers never quit. They trailed 31-10 at halftime and 38-10 in the third quarter.

They even got to celebrate a 43-yard touchdown by George Kittle, which broke the NFL record for receiving yards for a tight end. Travis Kelce set the mark earlier today with 1,336 yards.

Kittle, who entered with 79 catches for 1,228 yards, caught nine passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Alfred Morris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Nick Mullens, after a rough start, finished 23-of-33 for 282 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

7 responses to “Rams clinch No. 2 seed with dominating win

  2. This game was indicative of the season as a whole. Injuries and turnovers sealing the outcome by the half. Drops, sacks uggghh. Well as it’s been for the majority of the York tenure here comes the one thing we can look forward to … a high draft pick.

  4. Rams went 13-3 the wrong way, I guess. Traded for players who came available and locked up their core to long term deals. Oh my.

    Finished tied for the best record in football and scored 527 points, second highest total in franchise history. Could’ve done worse.

    No one’s comparing them to the 2011 Eagles anymore.

  6. Where are all the “Dream Team” commenters? Or the “Rams will implode from all the egos” naysayers? You all have been quiet since September, what gives?

    I guess 13-3 and a first round bye will keep the haters quiet…lol

  7. Donald, Gurley, and Goff. Even the Greg Robinson fail doesn’t keep that from being a helluva set of consecutive number one picks. Best defensive player in the game, one of the best and highest impact offensive players, and a long-term franchise QB.
    Seems impossible to say it about the Rams, but their management has done remarkably well… hard to say anyone’s been better the last five years. Draft talent, find talent, spend the money to sign talent! And somehow a bunch of y’all geniuses think that’s a bad thing? Really, you are against corporations spending money? That wail you hear is our President screaming at you, again… goes against everything HE ever stood for. Y’all lefties? Anti-capitalists, in today’s America? Good luck with that…

