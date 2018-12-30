Rams clinch No. 2 seed with dominating win

AP

There was never a doubt.

The Rams led the 49ers from start to finish, earning the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye that goes with it. Los Angeles got four takeaways and receivers Josh Reynolds and Brandin Cooks each scored twice in the Rams’ 48-32 win.

With the game in hand, Jared Goff left before the third quarter even was finished. He went 15-of-26 for 199 yards and four touchdowns.

It was a fun day for Los Angeles.

The Rams didn’t miss Todd Gurley as C.J. Anderson filled in admirably a second consecutive week. Anderson, who had 20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown last week, gained 132 yards and scored a touchdown on 23 carries against the 49ers.

Cory Littleton had two interceptions, the second of which he returned for a 19-yard touchdown. Blake Countess also had a pick.

Aaron Donald had one sack, giving him 20.5 for the season.

To their credit, the 49ers never quit. They trailed 31-10 at halftime and 38-10 in the third quarter.

They even got to celebrate a 43-yard touchdown by George Kittle, which broke the NFL record for receiving yards for a tight end. Travis Kelce set the mark earlier today with 1,336 yards.

Kittle, who entered with 79 catches for 1,228 yards, caught nine passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Alfred Morris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Nick Mullens, after a rough start, finished 23-of-33 for 282 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.