Rams have four takeaways, 31-10 halftime lead

AP

The Rams are halfway to a first-round bye.

Los Angeles has forced four San Francisco turnovers, turning three into touchdowns on their way to a 31-10 halftime lead.

Rams linebacker Cory Littleton has two interceptions, returning one 19 yards for a touchdown and nearly returning the other for a score. Littleton ran 22 yards to the San Francisco 13 with his first pick, which was set up by Dante Fowler‘s hit on Nick Mullens‘ arm.

Cornerback Aqib Talib also nearly scored, returning a Kyle Juszczyk fumble forced by Mark Barron 47 yards to the San Francisco 7 before George Kittle tackled him.

Blake Countess also had a pick of Mullens, who is 11-of-19 for 125 yards with a touchdown and the three interceptions.

The Rams have scoring drives of 7 and 13 yards.

C.J. Anderson is having another big day, with 75 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.