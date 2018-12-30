Rams have two takeaways, two touchdowns

AP

The Rams have wasted no time flexing their muscles against the 49ers.

They needed only 3:03 to take a 7-0 lead.

Mark Barron forced 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk to fumble, and Aqib Talib returned it 47 yards to the San Francisco 7. George Kittle‘s tackle prevented Talib from scoring.

The Rams offense took care of the rest, though, with Brandin Cooks catching a 3-yard pass from Jared Goff.

It was only the fourth touchdown of the season for Cooks and his first since Nov. 4 against New Orleans.

Only 56 seconds later, the Rams had another takeaway. Dante Fowler Jr. hit the arm of Nick Mullens, and Cory Littleton intercepted the duck. Littleton returned it 22 yards to the San Francisco 13.

Rams running back C.J. Anderson scored on a 1-yard run with 10:42 remaining in the first quarter. They lead 14-0.

The Rams are off to a good start as they seek a victory to assure a bye next week as the No. 2 seed.