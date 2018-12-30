Rams’ rout, other results didn’t change Bears’ approach

Getty Images

All the Bears had to do was lose.

A loss would have sent the Vikings to Chicago next week for a wild-card game. Instead, the Bears dominated the Vikings and now will have to play the defending Super Bowl champions.

They don’t seem to mind.

The Bears went into the day needing the Rams to lose to the 49ers to get a first-round bye. Otherwise, their playoff seeding was unaffected by the result of their game today.

The Rams had taken a 14-0 lead in less than five minutes, and they led 31-10 at halftime. Sideline analyst Eric Andrews informed Nagy of the Rams’ score at halftime, but Nagy didn’t mention it to his team and kept quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the game to the end.

“I love winning,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times. “I think it’s fun to win. When you win, whoever it is — who cares? — let’s just play ball. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The Eagles, who owe the Bears for getting into the postseason, now get a chance to eliminate the Bears.