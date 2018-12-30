Rams’ rout, other results didn’t change Bears’ approach

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2018, 9:12 PM EST
All the Bears had to do was lose.

A loss would have sent the Vikings to Chicago next week for a wild-card game. Instead, the Bears dominated the Vikings and now will have to play the defending Super Bowl champions.

They don’t seem to mind.

The Bears went into the day needing the Rams to lose to the 49ers to get a first-round bye. Otherwise, their playoff seeding was unaffected by the result of their game today.

The Rams had taken a 14-0 lead in less than five minutes, and they led 31-10 at halftime. Sideline analyst Eric Andrews informed Nagy of the Rams’ score at halftime, but Nagy didn’t mention it to his team and kept quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the game to the end.

“I love winning,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times. “I think it’s fun to win. When you win, whoever it is — who cares? — let’s just play ball. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The Eagles, who owe the Bears for getting into the postseason, now get a chance to eliminate the Bears.

  2. If you’re a Bears fan, you gotta love the confidence but the Bears road is tougher having to play Philly. Assuming Foles can play, Philly is a lot tougher out than MN with the weak minded Cousins.

  3. The Vikings are the more talented team(because of injuries?) and more dangerous in the playoffs, that is why the Bears played to win. The Eagles have a good O-line, WR’s + TE’s, a great front 7, but everywhere else is back ups, injuries and scrubs. I believe the Bears saw them as an easier win. next week will tell the truth.

  4. Yeah BEARS, always play to win.
    Never give a division rival life.
    BUDDY RYAN SMILING TONIGHT!!!

    NO ONE LIKES US
    WE DONT CARE
    LOL

  6. Packer fan here and congrats to the Bears. Do the North division proud. Nothing is guaranteed so make hay while the sun shines. Every year is and can be different; look where you were last year. It’s tough staying on the top so enjoy it.

  7. I’m not a Bears fan but I love Nagy’s approach. He doesn’t care who they play..he is confident in his team. I love it.

  8. The Eagles get in by virtue of the tie-differential. I’m not going to rub the Viking noses in the Bears loss because it’s tough when expectations aren’t met and the Packers certainly have less to brag about than they do. But, taking the behavior of their fight-picking trolls into aaccount, that tie sure feels like poetic justice. Feels good.

  9. Patric Shark says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:32 pm
    The Vikings are the more talented team(because of injuries?) and more dangerous in the playoffs

    —-

    Do you seriously believe that? Underperforming ALL expectations on both sides of the ball, a bloated contract for a mediocre QB who has never carried a team (kinda like Matthew Stafford). This wasn’t about injuries. I don’t think anyone would be afraid of the Vikings in the playoffs. *I* wouldn’t be afraid of the Vikings and I am not sure I could field 10 more guys. SKOL!

  10. Eagles are lucky to even be in the playoffs, and the Bears will send them home immediately. The paper “champs” will be one and done, just like many predicted. Defense will win the day, and l predict it will be a lopsided beat-down by the Bears.

  12. I’d have been temped to put the scrubs in at half if I was Da Bears. You would never EVER want to lose a game, but damn who wouldn’t want to face Cousins in playoff game. I’ve watched him choke in big games for years.

  13. This is just flat out stupid by Nagy and the Bears. At halftime it was very apparent they had nothing to gain with a win. It was also very apparent that they could kick the Vikings butt in Chicago, in Minnesota, in a box or with a Fox. So why not play them next week? Pull your starters, go super vanilla and “hope” that they come back and win. You get to try anything you want and see how they play a certain package and scout them on anything. The Vikings also get a worse draft pick if they win. Seriously, if one of the Bears main guys would have gotten hurt Nagy would be catching hell. That’s just the main reason to pull starters from that game, but there are TONS of others. Now you get a streaking team with lots of confidence and one capable of doing just about anything. The bears basically passed on beating up little brother again like they did for 6 straight quarters and risked injuries all to host the defending champs. These coaches aren’t too smart. I hope the Eagles throttle the Bears so they can eat this mistake…and I hate the eagles. Fly eagles fly and make them pay for being dumb and risking injury for no reason and now playing a more dangerous team.

