Ravens take 20-7 lead into halftime

The Ravens can make the playoffs without beating the Browns on Sunday, but it’s the easiest path to the postseason and they are doing their best to keep things in their control.

Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns, Jimmy Smith picked off Baker Mayfield twice and the Ravens lead the Browns 20-7 at halftime. If they can keep Cleveland from coming back in the final 30 minutes, they’ll be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and they’ll be division champions for the first time since 2012.

Jackson almost had a third touchdown just after the two minute warning. A leap over the line was initially ruled to have gotten into the end zone, but a review showed Jackson was short and that he fumbled the ball.

A whistle meant that the Ravens got the ball on their 7-yard-line when letting the play go would have been a touchdown the other way and Cleveland missed another chance at a score when Jarvis Landry failed to catch a pass from Mayfield with no one between him and the end zone one play later. They blew another shot at points when Greg Joseph missed a field goal at the end of the second quarter.

The running game has been Baltimore’s strength since Jackson took over at quarterback and that remains the case on Sunday. The quarterback has 64 yards, Kenneth Dixon has 79 and Gus Edwards has chipped in 36 against a Browns defense that will need to make some halftime adjustments.

Smith didn’t have any interceptions over the first 15 games of the season, but he picked a good time to break that string. He ended Cleveland’s first possession of the half with a pick and got another late in the second quarter to set up Jackson’s near score.