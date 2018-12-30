Ravens take 3-0 lead after Baker Mayfield interception

AP

The Browns had the ball first, but the Ravens are on the scoreboard first in Baltimore.

After three runs moved the Browns into Baltimore territory, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith picked off Baker Mayfield‘s first pass of the game. The ball was tipped, but Antonio Callaway was well covered in any case.

The Ravens converted a fourth down on a Lamar Jackson run and got a big gain on a pass to tight end (and Mayfield’s college teammate) Mark Andrews to move into field goal range. They wouldn’t get any further and Justin Tucker‘s 38-yard field goal put the home team up 3-0.

The Ravens are in the playoffs with a win. If they lose, they’ll need the Bengals to beat the Steelers to continue their season.