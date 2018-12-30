Dirk Koetter fired by Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
Dirk Koetter seemed to know his time with the Buccaneers was up on Sunday and he has now reportedly been informed of his firing.

Koetter has been fired after three years as the team’s head coach. Koetter was 19-29 during his time in Tampa.

“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years,” Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer said in a statement. “Working with Dirk has been a pleasure and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately and will be conducted by General Manager Jason Licht.”

Licht running the search answers the question about his own job security.

Koetter got the job after serving as Lovie Smith’s offensive coordinator in Smith’s final year in Tampa. The hope was that Koetter would develop Jameis Winston into a quarterback that would lead the Bucs back to being a consistent playoff contender, but he went 5-11 in back-to-back seasons after just missing the playoffs in his first year on the job.

The Bucs are expected to keep Winston, so Koetter’s replacement will be charged with the same task once he’s on the job.

  1. The Bucs always played hard for him, but that doesn’t mean they played well. The team just never learned how to win.

    Thanks for your efforts, Coach K.

    The Bucs need to hire a young talented defensive coach and stand behind him.

  2. I have no faith in the Glazers when it comes to hiring a coach. I really hope they get an experienced football operations guy and let him decide. Not a fan of this move. Can’t compare us with the Browns anymore. They have a winning record.

  5. I can see it was time for change, but who else is out there. Not interested in being part of these coaches circles . No McCarthy pls. I have never seen an offense as good in Tampa and Koetter had a big part in that. Bucs defense was horrible and I know the head coach takes responsibility but wanted to see what he could do with a good defense coordinator. Only one I can see doing a lot better as a coach for the bucs is…… Romo. Make the call to the booth glazers. He belongs on the field.

  6. Hate to see it, there was so much optimism after Coach K brought us our first winning season in 6 years but ultimately the mistakes kept piling up. I wish him and his family well, I’m sure he’ll be picked up by someone to be their OC soon enough. As a Bucs fan I’m really hopeful we bring in an innovative defensive coach who has a smart offensive staff. Maybe someone like Vic Fangio or Don Martindale?

  9. Did they officially fire him right after the last game of the season? That’s tough. They at least should have wait until Monday.

  12. What good coach would take the Tampa job? He’d be stuck with a lousy GM and a worse QB. The Bucs will have to take either a retread or an unknown.

  18. They need to go after Derrick Brooks as head of football operations. He has experience with the storm, can judge talent properly and knows the game inside and out. The Bucs haven’t done anything since Malcom turned it over to his sons. They better get it right this time or the fans will start showing love with lack of butts in the stands. Most of us have had it with loosing and firing every 2 years. We are now a joke.

  20. Whoever the coach will be I wish him best of luck in trying to develop Winston. This guy doesn’t appear to be the sharpest knife in the drawer and I doubt he is going to listen.

  22. Long overdue. Guy was in over his head from the start, and they just set back the younger players on their team by going down that road. Unsuccessful mid major college head coaches don’t go on to greatness at the NFL level. That seems obvious.

  23. Why do people feel sorry for Lovie Smith? He was an absolutely horrible coach with outdated coaching styles. Please look up his stats at college after he was let go. Please do it! Educate yourself. Dirk, thank you for making Tampa Bay have an offense for once. You will find a job easily.

  26. Tampa is not a bad organization. The GlazeRS are actually really good owners that aren’t afraid to spend money. Big on private charitable events and They most certainly want to be winners, however, I have to relate them to the un patient kid at the fishing hole. They know business but not day to day football operations. They need to start there. That’s all I’m saying.

  27. Jameis is not as bad as you educated PFT fans think he is.

    Weeks4-7:

    1,181 yards, 6 TD 10 INT

    Since then:

    1,822 Yards, 13 TD 4INT**

    ** 2 INT came from Hail Mary throws at the end of NYG/NO, 1 INT off a tipped ball vs ATL

    101 Passer rating

  29. Enough with the “should’ve kept Lovie” replies. It’s always some non Bucs fan that has no idea how bad Lovie was here. As for the next guy, it would be great if the Glaziers hired someone like Derrick Brooks or Tony Dungy to be in some advisory role to the GM. Those guys have deep ties to the organization, fan base and know what a championship caliber roster looks like. Someone to be there to talk Jason Licht out of taking a kicker in the 2nd round.

  30. Terrible job, other then being in Tampa, Florida who the hell would want that job?
    No Quarterback or offensive talent anywhere,
    Defense sucks.
    My little bit of advice to the next coach, don’t buy, just rent for your 2 year stay……

    ——-

    Yes, Mike Evans is trash, right?

