Report: Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Whether the word came from the mouth of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett or running back Ezekiel Elliott, the message this week was that the running back was going to play against the Giants on Sunday despite the Cowboys being locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Many questioned the wisdom of that approach, especially after the Cowboys rested him in a similar situation two years ago. It seems the Cowboys have also rethought the way they’ll handle the finale.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Elliott will not play against the Giants. Rod Smith and Darius Jackson are the other running backs on the Dallas roster.

Elliott leads the NFC in rushing with 1,434 yards. Rams running back Todd Gurley is in second place and won’t play this weekend while Giants rookie Saquon Barkley is 236 yards back heading into Sunday’s game.

Right guard Zack Martin is also set to sit out the game despite being listed as questionable due to a knee injury.