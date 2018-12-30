Report: Marcus Mariota not expected to start tonight

Getty Images

If the Titans are going to the playoffs, they’re getting there with Blaine Gabbert.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to start tonight against the Colts because the stinger he suffered last week is still causing him trouble. The nerve injury is apparently serious enough that the Titans are concerned about his ability to throw even beyond this week.

It’s unclear whether Mariota will be active and able to take the field in an emergency, but it sounds like Gabbert will start, barring an unexpected significant improvement in Mariota’s condition today. Austin Davis was signed this week and is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback.

The Titans are at least leaving room for the possibility that Mariota could play in the playoffs, although even that is no sure thing. Mariota also has a foot injury, but the stinger seems to be the reason he won’t go tonight.

To get to the playoffs, the Titans have to win tonight: Beat the Colts and they’re in. Lose to the Colts and they’re out.