Report: Mike Mayock has interviewed for Raiders G.M. job

NFL Media

The Raiders looked to the world of television for their head coach and they may do the same for their new General Manager.

NFL Media reports that Mike Mayock has interviewed for the opening created when the Raiders fired Reggie McKenzie. Mayock is currently the head draft analyst for NFL Network.

The only other candidate for the G.M. opening to come to light to this point is former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, although he turned down the chance to interview for the position. Reese reportedly felt it would not be a true G.M. job because of head coach Jon Gruden’s outsize influence on personnel decisions.

Mayock might not have the same issue given his lack of previous experience in the job and focus on the collegiate side of the game.