Report: Packers to request interviews with Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores

The regular season is over for 30 of the league’s 32 teams and that means it is just about time for head coaching searches to kick into high gear.

When they do, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports and PFT has confirmed that the Packers are expected to request interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores. Green Bay has already interviewed Chuck Pagano and Jim Caldwell.

McDaniels has head coaching experience with the Broncos and was set to take the Colts’ job last offseason before an 11th hour change of heart. Flores didn’t get the defensive coordinator title this year, but took over most of the responsibilities after Matt Patricia left to become the Lions head coach. He interviewed with the Cardinals last year.

Both coaches figure to have other suitors. There are currently four teams that have officially started looking for new head coaches. The Browns and the Packers fired head coaches during the season while the Buccaneers and Jets did so on Sunday.