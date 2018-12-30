Report: Packers to request interviews with Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
The regular season is over for 30 of the league’s 32 teams and that means it is just about time for head coaching searches to kick into high gear.

When they do, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports and PFT has confirmed that the Packers are expected to request interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores. Green Bay has already interviewed Chuck Pagano and Jim Caldwell.

McDaniels has head coaching experience with the Broncos and was set to take the Colts’ job last offseason before an 11th hour change of heart. Flores didn’t get the defensive coordinator title this year, but took over most of the responsibilities after Matt Patricia left to become the Lions head coach. He interviewed with the Cardinals last year.

Both coaches figure to have other suitors. There are currently four teams that have officially started looking for new head coaches. The Browns and the Packers fired head coaches during the season while the Buccaneers and Jets did so on Sunday.

  Can you just imagine the sidelines with McDaniels and Rogers? After backing out on the Colts last year, why give McDaniels the time of day?

  7. I HATE that teams can interview DURING the playoffs. What a BAD BAD decision.

    That said I don’t know if JMcD is the guy here. I would think he would do better with a young, up and coming, QB in the system. Rodgers is GREAT, no doubt about it. But how long will he be playing?

  fumblenuts says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm
    Say what you want but…. Josh McDaniels and Aaron Rogers could be a REALLY good fit.
    ———-
    I’m not so sure.
    Rodgers can’t get along with his own family.

  14. Note to any teams interviewing McDaniels: check if he’s wearing wool socks.
    Heard he had a tendency to get cold feet.

    (Thanks for doing Indy a favor by backing out of the job)

  As a Bears fan, I would love for them to hire a Dave Wandstadt or Marc Trestman or John Fox or Dick Juaron or Lovie Smith and one of his inept OC's, just so somebody feels my pain of the last 30 years! All kidding aside, Josh McDaniel's would be the best choice! ; )

  Call me crazy but Jim Caldwell would do better than those others in the article in Green Bay. GB will need an even-keeled HC who won't play into A-A-Ron's hand.

  derp363 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:30 pm
    Tim Tebow.

    “““““““““““““`
    Not only did he take T. Tebow In the first round, yes the first round, he traded up in order to do it.

  The Packers won't be able to interview their next head coach until the Chicago Bears are defeated……but I do look forward to Coach Fangio coming to Title Town! and then bringing in Coach Beiniemy as Asst. Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator.

  philcodean says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:38 pm
    I hope the Pack gets a crack at Vic Fangio. He’s well connected in the League enough that I would imagine he would attract a strong OC and staff.

    What would make Vic Fangio leave Chicago(the team, not the crap hole city) and go Green Bay with it’s deva QB and minimal talent roster?

    He’s already 60 years old, probably wants a Super bowl ring and doesn’t want the hassle of rebuilding 3/4 of a roster.

  20. Rate This
    commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:36 pm
    Flores a Rooney Rule interview perhaps? He’s very highly thought of but really doesn’t have the pelts on the wall to justify the leap that quickly
    Xxxxcxcc

    If you didn’t say the same thing about Mike Vrabel then you are just being racist

  screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:37 pm
    fumblenuts says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm
    Say what you want but…. Josh McDaniels and Aaron Rogers could be a REALLY good fit.
    ———-
    I’m not so sure.
    Rodgers can’t get along with his own family.

    Just like Captain Kirk not getting along with that whiny Thielen today.

  Aaron Rodgers seems older than Brady. Why would Josh go geriatric again? Browns would be better. Mayfield is a stud and they are rebuilding.

