Report: Steelers not optimistic Antonio Brown can play

Getty Images

The Steelers may be without wide receiver Antonio Brown today against the Bengals.

Brown is listed as questionable, and the team is not optimistic that he can play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Brown will test the knee in pregame, he apparently hasn’t been doing well when trying to go in practice this week.

Steelers running back James Conner is also questionable, but indications have been that his injured ankle is doing better and he’s expected to play.

Assuming there are no ties among AFC playoff contenders today, the Steelers need a win and a Ravens loss to reach the playoffs.