Report: Trumaine Johnson may not play after missing meetings this week

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson didn’t practice on Wednesday due to what head coach Todd Bowles deemed an “in-house matter” that neither man chose to elaborate about during the week.

Johnson returned to work on Thursday and Bowles indicated that he’d play in the season finale against the Patriots, but that may not turn out to be the case.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Johnson may not be in the lineup and sheds some light on the issues from this week. Anderson reports that Johnson “didn’t show for some meetings, nor practice,” which makes for an ugly end to a rocky first year for Johnson with the Jets.

They signed him to a five-year deal worth up to $72.5 million in the offseason and Johnson’s play has often been lacking when he hasn’t been out of the lineup due to injuries. His $8 million salary for the 2019 season is guaranteed.

Anderson also reports that cornerback Darryl Roberts may not start because he was late for “some scheduled events.” With Morris Claiborne out, the Jets are left with Buster Skrine, Rashard Robinson, Derrick Jones and Parry Nickerson as other options at corner.