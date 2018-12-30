Report: Trumaine Johnson may not play after missing meetings this week

December 30, 2018
Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson didn’t practice on Wednesday due to what head coach Todd Bowles deemed an “in-house matter” that neither man chose to elaborate about during the week.

Johnson returned to work on Thursday and Bowles indicated that he’d play in the season finale against the Patriots, but that may not turn out to be the case.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Johnson may not be in the lineup and sheds some light on the issues from this week. Anderson reports that Johnson “didn’t show for some meetings, nor practice,” which makes for an ugly end to a rocky first year for Johnson with the Jets.

They signed him to a five-year deal worth up to $72.5 million in the offseason and Johnson’s play has often been lacking when he hasn’t been out of the lineup due to injuries. His $8 million salary for the 2019 season is guaranteed.

Anderson also reports that cornerback Darryl Roberts may not start because he was late for “some scheduled events.” With Morris Claiborne out, the Jets are left with Buster Skrine, Rashard Robinson, Derrick Jones and Parry Nickerson as other options at corner.

  1. So you give a guy $72.5M over five years and he can’t even be professional enough to show up for meetings? That’s what happens when you make $34M of it guaranteed, including a $20M signing bonus. His 2019 salary ($8M) may be guaranteed but look for him to be cut after that and avoid paying the remaining salaries of $11M in 2020, $13M in 2021, and $14.5M in 2022. There’s no chance he’s going to see that money now. I bet he didn’t think about that when he was cashing his paycheck while he was mailing it in on the field. He’ll be cut next year and NOBODY is going to give him that kind of money now. He’ll regret not being professional enough to show up for work.

    Oh, and whoever gave him that contract should be shown the door along with Bowles.

  3. Never seen so many late for meetings or practices or just not showing up under Bowles it is crazy. Forget his record Bowles has and never had any sort of accountability with in his team. Letting fitz still play after throwing 6 picks not pulling long at center with the snaps. Doesn’t he realize stuff like that makes him look terrible

  4. Bowles has been in a tough spot his entire tenure in NJ. He’ll land on his feet somewhere because he’s a good coach. The Jets, they’ve got a long way to go.

  6. As a Rams fan, I was more than happy to see him walk in free agency. He always seemed like the type of player to do the bare minimum in order to get by. Trumaine is a good #2 CB, but he definitely isn’t worth top 10 CB money. Now they’ve overpaid him and will lose big money if they cut him. All I can say is good luck to Jets fans.

