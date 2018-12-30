Roethlisberger crosses 5,000 passing yards as Steelers draw even

Getty Images

The Steelers have finally found the end zone.

Ben Roethlisberger hit James Washington with a 47-yard pass to flip the field after a Bengals punt and then hit JuJu Smith-Schuster with a short pass that the wideout turned into an 11-yard touchdown. Matt McCrane snaked the extra point through the uprights and the Steelers are now tied with the Bengals 10-10 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The pass to Washington pushed Roethlisberger over 5,000 passing yards on the season. It’s the first time he’s reached that mark in his career and he joins Patrick Mahomes in reaching that milestone this season.

He’ll need to add to that total over the remaining minutes to get the Steelers the win they need to have any chance of advancing to the playoffs.