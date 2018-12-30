Saints lose three starters early with injuries

AP

Saints coach Sean Payton was complaining recently about the 46-man rosters teams are forced to work with on game days.

And Sunday’s finale is a good piece of evidence for his argument.

The Saints have sent already seen three starters leave the field, with offensive lineman Andrus Peat just walking to the locker room, after seeing defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Alex Okafor left on the first possession.

Peat was starting at left tackle because both Terron Armstead and replacement left tackle Jermon Bushrod are inactive with injuries. The Saints are also sitting other starters with quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara inactive.

Derek Newton (just returning from his double patella tear with the Texans) replaced Peat in the lineup, as the Saints are short of options up front. It’s Newton’s first appearance in a game since Oct. 24, 2016.

The Panthers are up 7-0, for what it’s worth, with quarterback Kyle Allen (their third starter in as many weeks) leading a functional opening drive.