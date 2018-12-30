Seahawks head to Dallas, hand Cardinals first overall pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2018, 7:29 PM EST
The Seahawks are heading to Dallas, and the Cardinals are on the clock.

After Seattle defeated Arizona today, the Seahawks are the NFC No. 5 seed and will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in wild card weekend.

And the Cardinals’ loss guarantees them the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. That pick will draw plenty of scrutiny, as the first overall pick usually goes to a quarterback, but the Cardinals just drafted quarterback Josh Rosen first overall this year.

The game was ultimately meaningless, but the Cardinals deserve some credit for playing hard even though they had nothing to play for. Seattle only won on a last-second field goal by Sebastian Janikowski to make the final score 27-24.

The Seahawks will need to play better next weekend against a good Cowboys team, but if there’s one road team that can win in the first round of the playoffs, it’s Seattle. They’ll be a dangerous opponent for anyone, and now they know who they’re playing.

  5. I loved it in SB49 when Wilson threw the losing INT and the Hawks threw a roid rage tantrum. Did you guys see the replay of Butler wiping that arrogant smirk off Sherman’s face and turning it into tears? That was funny. And when those 2 idiots ganged up on Gronk only to both get body slammed by him? That was even funnier.

  7. Seattle is so vastly overrated, it is ridiculous..

    They have beaten alot of BAD teams this year… and struggled with some truly awful ones…

    It will be a quick one and out when they have to travel, because they dont win on the road in the playoffs, then they can regroup.

  8. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Guarantee you all the Cowboys will smoke these clowns by at least 30 next week.
    +++
    Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t. Yet, your anger is palpable, given you’re mad about an event you have no control over. I.E. this game.

  10. skawh says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    Wait, but on the experts here said Seattle wouldn’t win more than 4 games!

    …….
    SMH they said that about us to. See ya next week…..

  14. The Seahawks are a playoff team? What happened I thought they were going to be cellar dwellers for years!

    Typical Cards game today always tough against them. Interesting(and awesome) how Russell could just take over at the end in crunchtime when necessary.

    Russell is one of those guys you do not want to leave 1:30 left on the clock to get a field goal because he will do it…seemingly easily…even though you shut him down all day. Today was one of those days. Russell is clutch.

  16. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Guarantee you all the Cowboys will smoke these clowns by at least 30 next week.
    _________________________________________

    Y’all have won what, all of 2 playoffs games in 24 years? You don’t have any room to trash talk, I look forward to seeing those Cowgirls choke in the playoffs like they always do.

  17. I predicted my Seahawks would go 9-7, possibly make the playoffs. They exceeded my expectations, especially at O-line. Last season was almost unwatchable.

  19. thebirdofprey says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    The Seahawks spanked the Cowboys in a no contest game already. It will be nice and cozy in that stadium as opposed to going to Soldier Field off the bat.

    That was a very different Cowboy team.
    But then Seattle fans only know how to get on their knees anyway, so what did we expect.

  20. thebirdofprey says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    The Seahawks spanked the Cowboys in a no contest game already. It will be nice and cozy in that stadium as opposed to going to Soldier Field off the bat.

    young and dumb you are. A game on Any Giving Day……. being 15 -0 or 2- 13 … these young Cowboys are not the same team…… but talk …. the scared ones usually do .

  21. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Guarantee you all the Cowboys will smoke these clowns by at least 30 next week.
    ———-
    Isn’t that what happened to your Packers today? Lol

  22. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm
    I loved it in SB49 when Wilson threw the losing INT and the Hawks threw a roid rage tantrum. Did you guys see the replay of Butler wiping that arrogant smirk off Sherman’s face and turning it into tears? That was funny. And when those 2 idiots ganged up on Gronk only to both get body slammed by him? That was even funnier.
    +++
    You need new material. Remember when the Cardinals were in that super bowl, and lost?

    Did you love that one to?

    Sad that you live by the fortunes, or failures, of a team you don’t like.

  23. thebirdofprey says:

    The Seahawks spanked the Cowboys in a no contest game already.
    =================================================

    So you’re basing your prediction on an 11 point win, in Seattle, in week 3?

  25. Congrats Seattle fans. May have been a close game for your Seahawks today but this is the NFL close games can and will happen regardless of how bad or good either team involved is overall. Lookin forward to a good game so I’m gonna leave it at that and just avoid PFT and all the trash talk leading up to the game and enjoy my week and the feeling of knowing my Cowboys are still playing for now

  27. But why does Dallas get to host the game, especially since Seattle already beat them this season, AND they have the same 10-6 record? Ohhhh, Dallas gets the advantage by winning a dumpster fire no competition division….That’s very Jerruh-esque! Better to be lucky than good. Seattle lost to the Rams, two games, by a total of 7 points. They could easily be 12-4, so don’t sleep on Seattle.

  28. @calizcowboyz…so the scared ones talk? By that stretch, you are the most petrified one on the internet!

  30. Both the Cowboys and Seahawks exceeded expectations, and after next week one will continue the magic carpet ride, but then comes the real test..

    Rams or Saints, pick your poison and that is where it all will end.

  31. OBP says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:47 pm
    usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Guarantee you all the Cowboys will smoke these clowns by at least 30 next week.
    _________________________________________

    Y’all have won what, all of 2 playoffs games in 24 years? You don’t have any room to trash talk, I look forward to seeing those Cowgirls choke in the playoffs like they always do.
    ————————————
    False, my Packers have won 20 playoff games dating back to 1994.

    We want the ball and we’re gonna score. Go Pack go!

  32. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Guarantee you all the Cowboys will smoke these clowns by at least 30 next week.
    *************************************

    You’ve got the worst track record of all of the trolls. Congratulations!

  35. Seattle will be lucky to survive Dallas. They haven’t had a meaningful playoff win since 2014, as 15 had the Blair Walsh gift to them on the missed 19-yd FG, beat Stafford and his broken right thumb in 16, and missed the playoffs last year. Seattle is lucky to be over .500, and is one sack away from a rebuild.

  36. Looking forward to this game next weekend, should be a good matchup. Both teams playing well, but I think Cowboys will have some extra motivation from that loss they endured up in Seattle back in week 3.

Leave a Reply

