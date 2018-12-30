Seahawks head to Dallas, hand Cardinals first overall pick

Getty Images

The Seahawks are heading to Dallas, and the Cardinals are on the clock.

After Seattle defeated Arizona today, the Seahawks are the NFC No. 5 seed and will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in wild card weekend.

And the Cardinals’ loss guarantees them the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. That pick will draw plenty of scrutiny, as the first overall pick usually goes to a quarterback, but the Cardinals just drafted quarterback Josh Rosen first overall this year.

The game was ultimately meaningless, but the Cardinals deserve some credit for playing hard even though they had nothing to play for. Seattle only won on a last-second field goal by Sebastian Janikowski to make the final score 27-24.

The Seahawks will need to play better next weekend against a good Cowboys team, but if there’s one road team that can win in the first round of the playoffs, it’s Seattle. They’ll be a dangerous opponent for anyone, and now they know who they’re playing.