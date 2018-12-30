Shaun Williams interception return puts Bengals up 7-0

Getty Images

The Bengals offense couldn’t get on the board in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but the defense was able to break the scoreless tie in the second quarter.

Shaun Williams stepped in front of a Ben Roethlisberger pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown that put the Bengals up 7-0 with 12:37 left to play in the half. It appeared Roethlisberger didn’t see Williams there and he appeared to make a futile plea for an offside flag after the play.

It’s the first interception for the Bengals since Week 11 and their fifth defensive score of the year.

The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. If they win, they need the Ravens to lose to the Browns in order to make the postseason.