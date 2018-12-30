Steelers get on the board at gun, still trail 10-3 at half

Getty Images

The Steelers have left themselves with a lot of work to do in the second half of Sunday’s game.

Matt McCrane’s field goal as time expired in the second quarter gave the Steelers their first points against the Bengals and left them with a seven-point deficit to overcome in the final 30 minutes at Heinz Field. Shaun Williams’ interception return and a Randy Bullock staked the Bengals to a 10-0 lead before the Steelers offense finally found some momentum on the final drive of the half.

They were helped by a short field set up by a short kickoff and a good return by Ryan Switzer and those are the kinds of breaks the Steelers will need to capitalize on over the course of the second half. They’ll also need to be much sharper on defense against a Bengals team that’s starting Jeff Driskel at quarterback and playing without their two best wideouts and top tight end (regardless of who the Steelers might think is active this week).

Driskel and the Bengals haven’t been prolific, but they have been able to eat big chunks of clock and that’s almost as bad for the Steelers as they stare at the prospect of playoff elimination.